Police clock driver going 137 mph on I-95 in New Hampshire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

GREENLAND, N.H. - Police in New Hampshire say they clocked a driver going more than double the speed limit on I-95 North early Saturday morning.

A trooper recorded 20-year-old Darryl Germain of Portland, Maine going 137 mph in a 65 mph zone on the highway in Greenland at about 2:46 a.m. 

Police said the trooper stopped Germain's 2021 Nissan Armada and noticed an opened bottle of an alcoholic beverage in the backseat.

Germain was taken into custody and charged with reckless operation and transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is due to appear in a Portsmouth court on December 19.

darryl-germain.jpg
Darryl Germain New Hampshire State Police

"State Police reminds all motorists to obey posted speed limits and to drive with courtesy and care on New Hampshire roadways," police said in a statement.

First published on November 12, 2022

