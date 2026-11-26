For decades, Darren Smith has been a familiar face as a ball boy on the sidelines of East Bridgewater High School football games. On Thanksgiving Day, the community came together to give him a memorable sendoff.

Smith, wearing his signature vest, worked his final football game Thursday as the Vikings took on rival West Bridgewater.

At halftime, generations of football players, coaches, cheerleaders and community members gathered to celebrate his decades of dedication, forming a human tunnel for him to walk through and honoring him with a plaque.

Longtime East Bridgewater High School ball boy Darren Smith was honored during halftime of the school's football game against West Bridgewater on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. CBS Boston

"Darren's just your ultimate community person. He loves his Vikings," said Jenn Pohl, an East Bridgewater resident who helped organize the celebration. "It's going to be weird not seeing him on the sidelines."

Smith's mother, Dot Crosby, said her son's passion for sports began when he started participating in Special Olympics at around nine years old. That passion eventually turned into helping local football teams, something he's done for nearly four decades.

"He's not shy, as you could tell. Shakes hands with everybody. 'Hi, I'm Darren,'" Crosby said.

His popularity around town has even earned him the nickname of mayor of East Bridgewater. When he turned 50, he was made an honorary member of the town's police department.

Smith's commitment to the football team never wavered, even when his mother asked him about retirement.

"I said, 'Darren, when do you think you're going to give this up?' He said, 'I'm not.' He said, 'Because they rely on me. They rely on me,'" Crosby recalled.

Darren Smith. CBS Boston

Football alumni dating back to the early 1990s returned to celebrate Smith on Thursday. East Bridgewater Select Board Member Peter Spagone also presented him with a citation recognizing his years of service.

Among those celebrating was Anne Tucker Roberts, who first taught Smith in 1987 as part of a school-to-work program. The two have maintained a close relationship ever since.

"Look at this. We're here celebrating work. Darren was in a special needs program, and he was one of the workers in my program for those six years," Roberts said. "What an honor! An honor to be here today."

Roberts said Smith, who also worked in the high school's cafeteria, has an impressive memory for sports and a deep sense of pride in his hometown.

"It's his personality. It's his drive. It's his commitment, his memory," Roberts said. "To be a ball boy for almost 40 years in this community is a testament to who he is."

Though Smith is retiring from football, fans will still see him helping out at basketball games.

"He reminds us that the game, the sports are bigger than just the game, and everybody just gravitates to him, and he's going to be missed," Pohl said.

For Crosby, the Thanksgiving tribute was a heartwarming reminder of how much her son means to the community. She hopes his story also serves as an inspiration to other families of children with special needs.

"Stuff like this gives other parents with a child that there's a lot out there for them to do, and not just sit alone," Crosby said. "It boosts the feelings ... that I'm worth it."