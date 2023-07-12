Darrelle Revis, Asante Samuel engaged in spicy Twitter war for no apparent reason
BOSTON -- If this is indeed the dead period of the sports calendar, nobody told Darrelle Revis and Asante Samuel.
The two retired cornerbacks -- both of whom spent some time with the Patriots before their leaving New England with a bridge or two burned -- spent large portions of the past two days fighting about who was better during their playing days.
The feud seemed to have begun when Samuel indicated that "the New York media will take your career to another level" after seeing Sauce Gardner ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the NFL.
Revis chimed in later, advising Samuel to "quit being a hater when it comes to young rising stars @ the cornerback position. be mad @ the voters who never considered you shutdown."
Samuel replied by saying that he wasn't "hating" but was merely trying to "set standards." Revis wasn't really interested, replying, "don't care who you are."
Revis, though, did care. Because he spent a whole lot of time and energy fighting with Samuel over .. a lot.
Some samples:
Eventually, Revis suggested that the two hop into a boxing ring to settle their dispute.
Samuel said he was up for the bout, to which Revis replied, "cool beans."
Revis then expressed his disagreement that this matter was a "beef," saying that Samuel simply wishes he was a Hall of Famer.
And in what could be seen as more violent than any punch in a boxing ring could be, Revis apparently criticized Samuel's inability to catch an easy interception that would have won Super Bowl XLII and secured an undefeated season for the Patriots. That tweet, according to those closely following the tiff, was deleted.
The back-and-forth could go on forever. But Revis' gold jacket from the Pro Football Hall of Fame will also forever secure his place among the best who ever played. Bickering on the internet does feel a bit unnecessary for a player of that caliber.
Regardless, with nothing else going on in sports ... it at least provided some entertainment for a few minutes. We'll call it a Hall of Fame-caliber Twitter fight and we'll be happy that it happened.
for more features.