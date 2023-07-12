Darrelle Revis, Asante Samuel engaged in spicy Twitter war for no apparent reason

BOSTON -- If this is indeed the dead period of the sports calendar, nobody told Darrelle Revis and Asante Samuel.

The two retired cornerbacks -- both of whom spent some time with the Patriots before their leaving New England with a bridge or two burned -- spent large portions of the past two days fighting about who was better during their playing days.

The feud seemed to have begun when Samuel indicated that "the New York media will take your career to another level" after seeing Sauce Gardner ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the NFL.

The New York media will take your career to another level https://t.co/XkFnbmoynr — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 11, 2023

Revis chimed in later, advising Samuel to "quit being a hater when it comes to young rising stars @ the cornerback position. be mad @ the voters who never considered you shutdown."

Samuel replied by saying that he wasn't "hating" but was merely trying to "set standards." Revis wasn't really interested, replying, "don't care who you are."

don’t care how you are. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) July 11, 2023

Revis, though, did care. Because he spent a whole lot of time and energy fighting with Samuel over .. a lot.

Some samples:

try again mother sucker. 🤣. I’m a 1st ballot Hall of Famer. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) July 11, 2023

Tackling really… buddy still trying to gain some traction huh after your Big L. my big homie @OfficialTyLaw is your big homie. I don’t consider you as a big homie and never will. Keep it pushing buddy. pic.twitter.com/v51Cp5q1BA — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) July 12, 2023

@pick_six22 you still the “DOUBLE MOVE/GAMBLING KING” everyone who has a high football IQ know this about you.



Give it up already. 🤣 — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) July 12, 2023

look dude came @ me for some odd reason as if I’m the reason for him not being considered a great. He is not the first to not be considered a great and won’t be the last. 🤷🏾‍♂️



one is a hall of famer and the other is not. it is what it is. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) July 12, 2023

Buddy we all made plays in this league. We can all show off our accolades 🤣. But you keep running away from the real question for the real answer you want. How come you will not present your case to hall of fame voters? You claim you shutdown but won’t present your case. 🤣 — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) July 12, 2023

2 seasons better then his 2009 season #facts — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 12, 2023

I have legendary match ups with QB’s the one who got the ball. That’s the difference and I play every coverage not just one — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 12, 2023

you’re up 30-16 with 4mins left which is a huge cushion because of Tom Brady not you. you really think Chad Pennington + OC is going to run the ball huh. any cornerback with time to sit in zone coverage and read the QB’s eyes will intercept this ball. this is a gimmie



🤣🤣🤣 — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) July 12, 2023

Eventually, Revis suggested that the two hop into a boxing ring to settle their dispute.

oh you switch up to “real teams” now instead of “legendary cornerback and receiver matchups”

🤣🤣🤣 this can’t be real life right now.



I hope you had fun with this. I say let’s get inside the ring. 🥊🥊🥊 — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) July 12, 2023

Samuel said he was up for the bout, to which Revis replied, "cool beans."

Revis then expressed his disagreement that this matter was a "beef," saying that Samuel simply wishes he was a Hall of Famer.

Stop saying there is a beef. There is no beef. One player is a Hall of Famer and the other is not and wants to be considered one. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) July 12, 2023

And in what could be seen as more violent than any punch in a boxing ring could be, Revis apparently criticized Samuel's inability to catch an easy interception that would have won Super Bowl XLII and secured an undefeated season for the Patriots. That tweet, according to those closely following the tiff, was deleted.

Dunno where how & why the Revis vs. Asante feud online broke out. All I know is I kinda love Revis again…and he’s not wrong (h/t @ralvarez617 on the screen cap) pic.twitter.com/Bz1Hlrzw1j — Serious Football Guy 🍺 (brew checkmark) (@FitzyGFY) July 12, 2023

The back-and-forth could go on forever. But Revis' gold jacket from the Pro Football Hall of Fame will also forever secure his place among the best who ever played. Bickering on the internet does feel a bit unnecessary for a player of that caliber.

Regardless, with nothing else going on in sports ... it at least provided some entertainment for a few minutes. We'll call it a Hall of Fame-caliber Twitter fight and we'll be happy that it happened.