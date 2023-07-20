Patriots also reportedly hosted running back Darrell Henderson for a free agent workout on Wednesday

BOSTON -- The Patriots are seemingly exploring all their options to boost the team's depth at running back.

In addition to hosting Leonard Fournette for a workout on Wednesday, the Pats also welcomed Darrell Henderson for a visit, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Henderson played four seasons for the L.A. Rams after being drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis. He won a ring with Los Angeles in 2022, rushing for seven yards on his four carries while picking up 43 receiving yards on three catches against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Henderson primarily served as a backup behind Cam Akers and Todd Gurley, but he did make 28 starts for Los Angeles. His best season came in 2021 when he rushed for 688 yards on 149 carries and five touchdowns, with Henderson adding three more touchdowns receptions off 29 catches for 176 yards.

Injuries have been an issue for the 25-year-old, as he's missed 16 games over his four-year career. He rushed for three scores and 283 yards on 70 carries in 2022 over 10 games, but was released by Los Angeles in November. He was claimed by the Jaguars in late November, but was released by Jacksonville a few weeks later.

For his career, Henderson has rushed for 13 touchdowns over 50 games. He's averaged 4.4 yards per rushing attempt on 396 carries.

The Patriots are currently set to roll with Rhamondre Stevenson as the team's top running back in 2023, but the depth chart is a bit thin on talent after him. Ty Montgomery, second-year backs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris, and J.J. Taylor round out New England's depth chart at running back with training camp less than a week away.