Danny Amendola joins Josh McDaniels' coaching staff in Las Vegas

FOXBORO -- Josh McDaniels has added plenty of former Patriots players to his roster in Las Vegas. Now he's apparently adding former players to his coaching staff.

According to the Raiders' website, Danny Amendola is now a coach in Vegas, listed as a coaching assistant/returners coach. Amendola certainly knows a thing or two about returns, bringing back 198 punts and 153 kickoffs over his 13-year NFL career.

Amendola, now 37, won two Super Bowls during his stint with the New England Patriots, which spanned from 2013-17. He played in 82 games for the Patriots, snagging 287 receptions and 18 touchdowns, while also making an impact as a return man.

He'll now be coaching Raiders players on the art of special teams, and he'll join a slew of former Patriots coaches on McDaniels' staff. Las Vegas offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, QBs coach Bo Hardegree, tight ends coach Jerry Schuplinksi, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, and senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan all have ties to New England. Raiders GM Dave Ziegler also followed McDaniels from New England two years ago.

The Raiders also have a dozen former Patriots on their roster, highlighted by offseason additions Jimmy Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers. Former Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Raiders on Tuesday.