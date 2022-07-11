Danilo Gallinari clears waivers, reportedly signs his two-year deal with Celtics

BOSTON -- Danilo Gallinari has cleared waivers and agreed to a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics, his agent told ESPN on Sunday.

Gallinari's deal with Boston is for $13.3 million and is fully guaranteed, his agent Michael Tellem told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal also includes a player option, with Boston using its full Taxpayer Mid-level Exception to sign Gallinari.

After spending the last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Gallinari was traded to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the DeJounte Murray trade two weeks ago. He was immediately linked to the Celtics, but had to wait to clear waiver to sign his contract with Boston.

He'll now join a Celtics bench that also added guard Malcolm Brogdon this offseason, as Brad Stevens added some much needed scoring punch to Boston's group of reserves following the team's run to the NBA Finals.

Gallinari, who will turn 34 before the 2022-23 season tips off, has averaged 15.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game over his 13-year NBA career. He averaged just 11.7 points per game last season -- his lowest total since his rookie year -- but is a 43 percent shooter and has knocked down 38 percent of his three-point attempts for his career.

After adding Gallinari and Brogdon -- plus re-signing Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet -- the Celtics have three open roster spots to fill this offseason.