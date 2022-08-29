Gallinari reportedly expected to miss Celtics' training camp following meniscus tear

BOSTON -- Danilo Gallinari will have to wait a little longer before making his Celtics debut. But the forward won't miss too much time after tearing his meniscus over the weekend, according to a report.

Gallinari suffered the injury on Saturday while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game. The Italian National Team announced that Gallinari did not sustain any ligament or ACL damage in his knee, but he will be sidelined for next month's EuroBasket tournament.

That much was obvious after the 34-year-old suffered the no-contact injury. It will also keep him out of Celtics' training camp next month, according to Allesandro Maggi of the Italian Press. But Gallinari will return to the court in November, according to the report.

Whether that means he'll be ready to start practicing again in November or if he'll be ready for game action is unknown. And it should be taken with a grain of salt, since the Celtics' medical staff hasn't been able to check out Gallinari's injury yet.

Boston signed Gallinari to a two-year, $13.3 million over the offseason to help provide a scoring spark off the bench. The 16-year NBA veteran averaged 11.7 points per game for the Atlanta Hawks last season, and has averaged 15.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game over his career.