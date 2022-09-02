Danilo Gallinari actually did tear his ACL

BOSTON -- When Danilo Gallinari suffered a knee injury in Europe, information about the injury was a bit scattered, though the Celtics appeared to have avoided a worst-case scenario with their new forward. Alas, that relief appears to have been premature.

The Celtics announced on Friday that the 34-year-old Gallinari actually did tear his ACL. It's the same ACL that Gallinari tore in 2013.

Gallinari released a statement after the Celtics shared the news, stating he remains committed to the Celtics organization for the upcoming season.

"This has been a tough week for me as I have learned the extent of my injury," Gallinari said. "This game means everything to me and not being able to be on the court with my Celtics teammates hurts. I plan to give everything I can to the Celtics organization and my teammates as we hunt for a title. I will work tirelessly with the Celtics staff to return to the court as soon as I can and I appreciate the unwavering support from the fans, my teammates, and the entire NBA family."

Gallinari suffered the injury while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier on Aug. 27.

The recovery for a torn ACL is, of course, much longer and more extensive than the recovery period for a torn meniscus, which was the initial diagnosis for Gallinari.

That surely changes the plan for the Celtics, who figured to lean on the veteran scorer to help elevate the team that made it to the NBA Finals last year.

The Celtics didn't place a timetable on Gallinari's recovery, only stating that "further updates will be provided as appropriate." However, the safest estimation for a 34-year-old suffering that injury would most likely be a missed season. Gallinari missed the entire 2013-14 season the last time he tore his ACL, and that was an injury that occurred in April, not August.

Gallinari played in 66 games for the Hawks last year, averaging 11.7 points and 4.7 assists in 25.3 minutes per game. Gallinari signed a two-year, $13.3 million deal with the Celtics, with the second year coming on a player option.