Dániel Gazdag scores in stoppage time to rally Revolution to 2-1 victory over NYCFC

Dániel Gazdag scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to rally the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over New York City FC on Wednesday night at Citi Field.

Gazdag subbed in to the match in the 72nd minute before using assists from defender Ilay Feingold and Brooklyn Raines to score his first goal in his second appearance with the Revolution. Gazdag had three goals in 17 appearances with the Columbus Crew before joining the Revs.

It was the second assists of the season for Feingold and Raines.

Carles Gil scored on a penalty kick in the 12th minute to give New England (12-8-4) an early lead. The kick was awarded after a foul on NYCFC defender Aiden O'Neill.

Luighi Hanri Sousa Santos scored the equalizer for NYCFC (7-9-8) in the 71st minute with his second goal in his sixth appearance in the league after subbing in to the match in the 63rd minute.

Nicolás Fernández set up Santos with his seventh assist this season, and Hannes Wolf earned his third.

Matt Turner turned away five shots for the Revolution, who began the day in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Matt Freese finished with four saves for NYCFC, which was coming off three straight draws. The club has gone 0-3-4 since a 3-1 victory over the visiting Chicago Fire on July 25.

NYCFC falls to 4-5-4 at home, while the Revs improve to 4-6-2 on the road.

Up next

New England: At Chicago Fire on Sunday.

New York: At Real Salt Lake on Saturday.