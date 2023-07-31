Dalvin Cook still a free agent after visiting Jets over weekend

BOSTON -- When Dalvin Cook scheduled a weekend visit to the Jets and stopped by "Good Morning Football" to talk about it last week, it seemed like a done deal that Cook was well on his way to teaming up with Aaron Rodgers.

That may end up still being the case ... but for now, Cook remains a free agent.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday afternoon that Cook headed back to his home in South Florida after his meeting "went well." Importantly, Fowler said Cook "remains a free agent."

After spending Sunday with the #Jets, Dalvin Cook has headed back to South Florida. By all accounts, his meeting with New York went well. He remains a free agent. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 31, 2023

That's an interesting development, considering camps are obviously in full swing and time is likely of the essence for a running back needing to learn a new offense in time for Week 1. It's not critical, necessarily, but the fact that Cook left New York without signing a contract indicates there's a chance he could sign somewhere else. AFC East competitors in Miami in New England may ramp up their interest now that Cook has left New York.

For now, the waiting game on Cook continues.