Dalvin Cook meeting with Jets, reportedly in talks with Patriots about potential visit

FOXBORO -- With training camps now in full swing, the market for free agent running back Dalvin Cook is starting to really heat up. He'll meet with the New York Jets this week, but he's also reportedly in talks to meet with the New England Patriots.

Nothing can up someone's price tag like getting a pair of division rivals into a bidding war, and it sounds like that is what Cook and his camp intend to do with the Jets and the Patriots, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

While Dalvin Cook prepares for a visit with the #Jets this week, he’s also in talks with the #Patriots about setting up a possible visit to New England, per source. Both teams have shown steady interest in the four-time Pro Bowler. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 27, 2023

Of course, many will question whether or not the Patriots will go above and beyond to sign any free agent. But they have reportedly been interested in adding -- or at least exploring the possibility of adding -- the four-time Pro Bowler since he was released by the Minnesota Vikings in June.

Bill Belichick was asked Thursday morning about the team's reported interest in Cook, but gave his typical response regarding players that are not on the current roster.

"I'm not going to talk about the players that aren't on our team. That is a long-standing policy that I will continue to stick with," he said.

Cook would give the Patriots a solid 1-2 punch at running back along with Rhamondre Stevenson, who is set to carry the load out of the backfield for New England following the offseason departure of Damien Harris. Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns for the Vikings last season, adding 39 receptions for 295 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns. He's gone over the century mark on the ground in each of the last four seasons, including a 1,557-yard season in 2020. The soon-to-be 28-year-old has 47 rushing scores in 73 games over his six-year career.

It's no surprise that the Jets are also interested in adding Cook, which would take some pressure off second-year back Breece Hall as he returns from a torn ACL that he suffered last October.