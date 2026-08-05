104 cyclospora cases reported in Massachusetts in July, some apparently linked to lettuce

Massachusetts has seen more than 100 cyclospora cases this summer, the state Department of Public Health said Wednesday, with some illnesses apparently linked to contaminated lettuce. The stomach parasite that can lead to "explosive" diarrhea has made thousands of people sick across the country this year.

There were nine cases reported in Massachusetts in May, followed by 32 in June and 104 in July. Some Midwest states have reported more severe outbreaks, with more than 11,000 sickened and two dead in Michigan.

"While Massachusetts is reporting more Cyclospora cases than in a typical season, case numbers remain within the state's historical range," DPH said.

Massachusetts cyclospora cases linked to lettuce

The department said there "is no evidence of large outbreaks in Massachusetts," but the Food and Drug Administration has indicated that some recalled Taylor Farms iceberg lettuce products were sent to food service locations in the state.

Investigators have identified "a few small case clusters among [Massachusetts] residents, some with apparent links to the lettuce," DPH said.

The department says some experts believe the outbreak is starting to wane, but delays in reporting mean more cases may still be tallied over time. DPH is encouraging anyone who becomes sick after eating food at a restaurant or somewhere outside of a private home to report it online.

Symptoms of cyclospora

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people experience symptoms of cyclosporiasis about one week after eating food that was contaminated with cyclospora.

The most common symptom is watery diarrhea, which can last for up to a month or longer if left untreated. Other typical symptoms are loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, nausea and fatigue.

The CDC says people should make sure not to eat recalled food, wash their hands before handling food and make sure all fruits and vegetables are washed thoroughly.