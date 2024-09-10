Lawrence man faces murder charge in neighbor's death

Man arraigned, accused of misleading police in neighbor's death in Lawrence

LAWRENCE - A Lawrence man is now facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his neighbor, 37-year-old Carol Flaz-Burgos.

Cristian Montero, 35, was arrested last week and charged witness intimidation and misleading investigators after Flaz-Burgos was found dead. Montero will now be arraigned for her murder on Wednesday.

Flaz-Burgos was reported missing on Saturday, August 31 after she was last seen near her home on Broadway Street in Lawrence. She was found dead in Haverhill four days later.

Cristian Montero was charged in connection with the death of his neighbor Carol Flaz-Burgos in Lawrence. CBS Boston

Investigators say surveillance video shows the mother of two going into Montero's apartment on August 31. Montero and Flaz-Burgos lived two doors apart in the Arlington Point apartment complex.

The surveillance video showed Flaz-Burgos texting and then making the sign of the cross before she entered the apartment.

Montero later came out with a cart, that appeared to be filled with clothing, according to investigators. At the same time, Flaz-Burgos' phone moved in the direction of Haverhill, where her body was found.

Montero is being charged with murder following the results of a medical examiner's autopsy. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Wednesday at 2 p.m.