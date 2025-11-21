71-year-old worker pinned under equipment in cranberry bog in Massachusetts dies

A 71-year-old man died in a tragic accident at a cranberry bog on Cape Cod Friday morning.

The man, who has not been identified, was working at a bog behind County Road in Bourne, Massachusetts when something went wrong just after 8 a.m.

In a statement, police said he was "operating a piece of equipment in the cranberry bogs, when it rolled over on top of him, pinning him under the equipment."

Officers and paramedics rushed in and attempted CPR, but the man died.

A worker died at this cranberry bog in Bourne, Mass. on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. CBS Boston

State and local police are looking into what happened, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The medical examiner's office was also called in as part of the probe.

"The Bourne Police Department's collect thoughts are with the family, friends, and co-workers of the victim in this incident," police said in their statement.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Bourne, Massachusetts is about 57 miles south of Boston.