Watch CBS News
Local News

COVID may be tied to greater risk of diabetes, researchers say

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

COVID may be tied to greater risk of diabetes, researchers say
COVID may be tied to greater risk of diabetes, researchers say 00:49

BOSTON – COVID-19 may be tied to a greater risk of diabetes, new research suggests.

Investigators at Cedars-Sinai analyzed the medical records of more than 23,000 patients who had COVID at least once and found they were at a 58% higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, but the risk was diminished in those who had been vaccinated against COVID by the time they were infected. 

The results suggest that COVID-19 infection could trigger the disease in people who may have eventually developed it diagnosis later in life and that vaccination could help protect against that disease acceleration.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 5:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.