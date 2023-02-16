COVID may be tied to greater risk of diabetes, researchers say

BOSTON – COVID-19 may be tied to a greater risk of diabetes, new research suggests.

Investigators at Cedars-Sinai analyzed the medical records of more than 23,000 patients who had COVID at least once and found they were at a 58% higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, but the risk was diminished in those who had been vaccinated against COVID by the time they were infected.

The results suggest that COVID-19 infection could trigger the disease in people who may have eventually developed it diagnosis later in life and that vaccination could help protect against that disease acceleration.