COVID may be tied to greater risk of diabetes, researchers say
BOSTON – COVID-19 may be tied to a greater risk of diabetes, new research suggests.
Investigators at Cedars-Sinai analyzed the medical records of more than 23,000 patients who had COVID at least once and found they were at a 58% higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, but the risk was diminished in those who had been vaccinated against COVID by the time they were infected.
The results suggest that COVID-19 infection could trigger the disease in people who may have eventually developed it diagnosis later in life and that vaccination could help protect against that disease acceleration.
