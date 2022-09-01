Corrections officer hospitalized after inmate attacks him at MCI-Shirley

SHIRLEY - A corrections officer is in the hospital with serious injuries after an inmate at MCI-Shirley attacked him Wednesday afternoon.

The inmate and the officer were in the gym when the inmate assaulted the officer with a metal object and knocked him unconscious.

The inmate is in isolation and the attack is under investigation.

"This incident comes as no surprise, considering the get soft on crime mentality that has percolated throughout the state on almost every level. This incident warrants a full investigation, and the individual involved in this brutal attack must be prosecuted to the highest extent of the law," The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union said in a statement.