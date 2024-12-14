"Corey's Christmas" provides gifts to thousands of children in need at annual Boston party

Non-profit gives gifts to thousands of Massachusetts children in need for holiday season

BOSTON - Joy, laughter and a spirit of giving was on display at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston Tuesday as thousands of children with the Corey C. Griffin Charitable Foundation took part in the third annual Corey's Christmas.

Serving 2,500 kids

"It's really a vision to ensure that all the kids affiliated with our program had a wonderful Christmas," said the foundation's president, Chandra Clark. "Now we are three years in, and we're proud to be able to serve 2,500 students this year."

Boys and girls from several non-profits across the city heard singing and a Christmas message from New England Patriots Coach Matthew Slater.

"It's a great opportunity for us all to refocus on the true meaning of the Christmas season. So I'm thankful to be here, and for all of the people who volunteer their time and resources," said Slater.

Gifted sliders and speakers

The organization plans for the event all year and provides the kids with the hottest toys and gifts of the season, including custom slides and speakers.

"This was really special, especially for my birthday, and this is really special for all the kids because what if someone needed some new shoes or some new slippers in their house. And then they got slippers," said Amaya Vesquez from the Lawrence Catholic Academy, who turned 12 this week.

"Our kids don't have a lot of the blessings that so many other kids deserve," said Father Paul O'Brien, president of the Lawrence Catholic Academy. "This is about how much people like the Griffins love our kids, care about entering into their lives, and giving them the basics of Christmas."

The event brought a lot of joy and fulfillment for all the kids who participated.

"We want them to walk away with the fact of knowing that they are loved, that they are seen, and that they are celebrated," said Clark.