Construction safety a concern in Boston after crane collapse in New York City

BOSTON - Construction safety is top of mind in Boston, after a crane collapsed in New York City, injuring 11 people.

The accident is sparking fear in Bostonians. It's been the season of construction in the city – and safety is a concern.

"It's definitely one of the most detrimental things that can go wrong," said Boston neighbor Bill Haughui, who owns a small construction company. He said he's concerned to see three cranes in Brighton in close proximity and only steps away from a playground below.

"It's a bit uneasy to see sometimes," said Haughui.

Boston has suffered its own severe construction accidents including a history of falling debris at a Suffolk construction site in the Seaport, leading to the company's self-imposed work stoppage, and a fatal fall during the demolition of a Government Center parking garage.

So, what's being done to prevent those accidents in the future?

"As a result of those high profile cases the city of Boston met with developers, contractors, [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] and the culmination was a new construction safety ordinance," said Boston's Deputy Chief of the Worker Empowerment Cabinet Jodie Sugerman-Brozan, who explained the ordinance will take affect December 1. It requires anyone seeking a construction-related permit to sign an affidavit proving site hazards have been assessed, a worker safety plan is in place and for larger projects, that a site safety coordinator is always present.

But the City of Boston issues thousands of construction and demolition-related permits per year.

"We know we can't be everywhere at all times, we just don't have the capacity, OSHA doesn't have enough inspectors, the site safety coordinator, we hope, will be our eyes when site safety inspectors can't be there all the time," said Sugerman-Brozan.

OSHA and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts oversee crane safety specifically and have significant regulations to ensure proper maintenance and engineering is followed.