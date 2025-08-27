Former public safety official says Concord, Massachusetts has "an antisemitism problem"

The opinions expressed below are Jon Keller's, not those of WBZ, CBS News or Paramount Global.

A former top public safety official for Massachusetts said his hometown of Concord has "an antisemitism problem."

Kurt Schwartz is speaking out to WBZ-TV after his home was hit with vandalism and graffitti, apparently sparked by his display of support for Israeli victims of Hamas. Schwartz spent nine years as director of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, helping keep us safe during storms.

But now it's Schwartz and other Jewish residents feeling unsafe after a vandal uprooted Israeli flags and other signs of support the Schwartzes put in their yard after the Hamas slaughter. Earlier this summer, graffiti was scrawled on their sidewalk reading "Genocide supporters live here" and "We don't want no Zionists here."

"We have a problem in Concord," said Schwartz. "Concord has an antisemitism problem."

Antisemitism in Concord

He noted that Concord-Carlisle High School is being sued for allegedly doing little to dispel a pervasive atmosphere of antisemitism, including slurs and Nazi salutes. Just Wednesday, school officials said they're investigating a report of swastikas being drawn during ninth grade orientation.

"Concord is a community that you see all sorts of expressions against hate of different kinds," Schwartz said. But when it comes to denouncing the recent surge of anti-Jewish hate, he said "we have not seen any effort to embrace this message."

Meanwhile, at the town's most recent Select Board meeting, board chair Mark Howell read a statement that said in part: "We condemn these acts in the strongest possible terms....We call on everyone to join us in this effort to make sure Concord remains a safe and welcoming home for all."

Is Concord doing enough to stop antisemitism?

Schwartz said the statement came only after he demanded they speak out.

"Concord, with its fabric and history - I don't understand why somebody hasn't called for a rally against antisemitism in Concord Center with all of this going on," Schwartz said.

WBZ-TV reached out to Howell and other town officials for comment on Schwartz's claims. Howell was unavailable. A spokesperson for the town said she couldn't say who reached out to who first, but she reaffirmed concern over what happened to the Schwartz family.

So, is Concord a special case? That remains to be seen. We will know more if and when the vandal is arrested and when that lawsuit against the high school is resolved.

But Schwartz said most of the anger he's heard from his neighbors has come from other Jews. And at some point in a small town with this much heat being generated, the silence - in my opinion - starts to speak volumes.