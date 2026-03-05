Conan O'Brien named Harvard University's Commencement speaker for 2026 graduation

Conan O'Brien will be Harvard University's Commencement speaker this year.

The university announced Thursday that the comedian will deliver the principal address to graduates on campus May 28 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

"Conan O'Brien is a singular and outstanding American humorist," Harvard President Alan Garber said in a statement. "His work, deeply rooted in close listening and keen observation, creates joyful connections between and among ideas and people. I look forward to sharing the stage with him."

O'Brien grew up in nearby Brookline and graduated from Brookline High School. He graduated from Harvard in 1985 with a degree in history and literature before starting an extremely successful career in comedy.

He was a writer for "Saturday Night Live" and "The Simpsons" before he took over for David Letterman at NBC as the host of "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" in 1993. He had a brief run as host of the "Tonight Show" on NBC before getting another late-night show "Conan," that ran for 10 seasons on TBS. He went on to do travel shows and now hosts the podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend." Last year, he made his dramatic acting debut in the movie "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You."

O'Brien, who is now 62 years old, was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor last year.

Before he heads back to Harvard, O'Brien will host the Academy Awards for a second time on Sunday, March 15.

O'Brien spoke at Harvard's Class Day in 2000 and at its virtual graduation ceremony in 2020.