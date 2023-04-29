Complete list of Patriots draft picks in 2023

BOSTON -- The Patriots' 2023 draft is complete.

The Patriots focused heavily on defense in the first three rounds and heavily on interior linemen in the middle rounds. They also added a kicker, a punter, a pair of wide receivers, and a couple of cornerbacks late.

Here's the complete list of players taken by the Patriots this year.

1. First round, 17th overall: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

2. Second round, 46th overall: Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech

3. Third round, 76th overall: Marte Mapu, S/LB, Sacramento State

4. Fourth round, 107th overall: Jake Andrews, C, Troy

5. Fourth round, 112th overall: Chad Ryland, K, Maryland

6. Fourth round, 117th overall: Sidy Sow, G, Eastern Michigan

7. Fifth round, 144th overall: Atonio Mafi, G, UCLA

8. Sixth round, 187th overall: Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

9. Sixth round, 192nd overall: Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State

10. Sixth round, 210th overall: Demario Douglas, WR, LIberty

11. Sixth round, 214th overall: Ameer Speed, CB, Michigan State

12. Seventh round, 245th overall: Isaiah Bolden, CB/KR, Jackson State

In terms of surprises, the lack of offensive tackles and tight ends taken certainly stands out. The lack of wide receivers until the sixth round was also a bit surprising for a team that could seemingly use some help at the position.

The 12 selections are the most New England has made in a draft since 2010, when the Patriots also took 12 players.