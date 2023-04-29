Patriots draft WR Kayshon Boutte in sixth round

BOSTON -- Wide receiver was considered by many to be a position of need entering this year's NFL Draft for the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick, though, apparently felt otherwise, as he made eight picks before addressing that particular position.

It wasn't until the 187th overall pick that the Patriots picked up a wide receiver, taking Kayshon Boutte out of LSU in the sixth round.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Louisiana native had a bit of a down season in 2022, catching 48 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games played. He had caught 38 passes for 509 yards and nine touchdowns in just six games in 2021, and he caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games as a freshman in 2020.

Boutte had originally decided to return to LSU for the 2023 season before ultimately declaring for the draft.

Part of Boutte's drop in production last year was attributed to a rough transition coming out of an injury and working with a new coaching staff, as Brian Kelly replaced Ed Orgeron after the 2021 season.