Patriots take linebacker/safety Marte Mapu from Sacramento State in third round of NFL Draft

BOSTON -- The New England Patriots are clearly intent on beefing up their defense in this year's draft, as they've now used all of their first three picks on the defensive side of the ball.

The third pick came at No. 76 overall, with the Patriots taking linebacker/safety hybrid Marte Mapu out of Sacramento State.

The 6-foot-3, 217-pound Mapu was a first-team AP FCS All-American and the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. He recorded 65 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, two interceptions and four pass defenses in 2022.

The pick is not dissimilar to the selection of Kyle Dugger in 2020, as the Patriots have valued safeties who can play in the box and handle offensive linemen in the run game.

Mapu joins cornerback Christian Gonzalez (No. 17 overall) and EDGE Keioon White (No. 46 overall) as the top picks for the Patriots in this year's draft.