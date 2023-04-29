Keion White explains his unenthusiastic response to getting drafted by Patriots

BOSTON -- Getting drafted by an NFL team is often an overwhelmingly emotional moment for young football players. Whether it's jumping for joy, or sobbing happy tears, or a combination of both, emotions typically run high on draft weekend.

Yet when Keion White got the call from New England that he was going to be a Patriot, his reaction was ... a bit muted.

Keion White is drafted by the Patriots and looks absolutely ecstatic. pic.twitter.com/2FK7ItvJcO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 29, 2023

With the internet being the way it is, that clip obviously went a bit viral on Friday night.

Yet in his conference call with the New England media not long after being selected, White explained why his reaction was on the understated side.

"I don't know if y'all seen on TV, but I'm a pretty chill person," White said. "So I'm not very like explosive in excitement in any form. So I've just kind of been taking it in and I haven't even talked to my family, to be honest. I've just kind of taken it all in and handled it myself for sure."

One emotion White did admit to feeling on Friday night was surprise, as he said he hadn't had any contact with the Patriots prior to the selection.

"I didn't have any contact with the Patriots. So it was a surprise to me," White said. "I feel like our personalities mix well, though. So I feel like it's a really good fit."

White further explained that thought.

"I'm a very big business person. So I'm not too big on the glitz and glamour of football," White said. "I want to work. I want to win. And I feel like that's what the Patriots offer. And I feel like that's where we meet in the middle there."

All business, all the time. Indeed, White may have ended up in the right place.