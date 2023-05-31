Compass Medical offices appear to close suddenly; patients shocked to find appointments canceled

QUINCY - Compass Medical, which has offices and clinics south of Boston, appears to have suddenly shut several locations down, leaving thousands of patients confused.

Numerous viewers reached to WBZ-TV on Wednesday, asking why Compass Medical abruptly shut its doors and canceled appointments.

A sign on the door in Quincy says the urgent care "is temporarily closed," and advises patients to schedule an appointment at another location.

WBZ-TV reached out to the company for comment but hasn't heard back yet.

People outside the medical building in Quincy said they are shocked.

"When I call it goes straight to music and it's been like that all morning and all day," one patient said.

Patients told WBZ-TV they are waiting for official confirmation from Compass, and then they are hoping to follow their doctors - wherever they end up.

In a statement, the Office of the Health and Human Services said, "Our administration is concerned by reports of Compass Medical's closure. We understand that this is stressful news for patients and staff, and we are working to learn more about the situation as quickly as possible. We have reached out to the company and are in touch with our colleagues at the Attorney General's Office."