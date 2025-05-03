97-year-old man in truck hit and killed by Commuter Rail in Cohasset

A 97-year-old man is dead after a Commuter Rail train hit a pick-up truck that was stopped on the tracks in Cohasset.

It happened just after 11:15 a.m. near Beachwood Street.

A preliminary investigation said the man went through the crossing gates and other safety lights that were working at the time. The Greenbush Line of the Commuter Rail hit the man's truck. He died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

"On behalf of the TPD and the entire MBTA organization, we offer our most sincere condolences to the decedent's family and friends," the MBTA said in a statement.

Residents in the area said they were startled when they heard a loud bang.

"We were in the house and just heard a loud crash," said neighbor Kate Struzziero. "We saw the car that had been hit by the train on the driver's side, and then right in front, the body lying sort of face up, right next to the car."

"I said it looks clear to me that he's gone, and also the car was smoking, so I didn't think it was safe for anyone to be near it," Phil Struzziero said.

Transit Police and Norfolk County District Attorney are investigating the incident.

Commuter Rail hits tractor-trailer

A Commuter Rail train struck a tractor-trailer in Canton, Massachusetts on April 9. The crash caused delays on the Stoughton Commuter Rail line. The truck driver was not injured after he jumped out of the vehicle. A train passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A Commuter Rail train crashed into a tractor-trailer in Canton on April 9, 2025. Canton Police Department

Adam McCulloch took video of the accident from his car while he waiting for the train crossing.

"I saw the truck get boxed in, and I heard the train coming down the tracks and I'm like there's no way it's going to stop," McCulloch said.