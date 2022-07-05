Community leaders to discuss recent white supremacist activity in Boston

ROXBURY - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will meet with U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, Police Superintendent in Chief Greg Long and community leaders Tuesday to discuss white supremacy activity in the city.

The meeting at Boston Police Headquarters in Roxbury will be closed to the media but Wu is expected to give a briefing around 12:30 p.m. It comes after about one hundred members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched in Boston Saturday.

They wore masks and T-shirts that read "Reclaim America." Some were carrying American flags and police shields.

Charles Murrell, 34, said he was assaulted by the group near the intersection of Dartmouth and Stuart streets. He told police he was surrounded by men carrying shields and after a shoving match, he ended up with cuts on his head, hand and eyebrow.

The police department's Civil Rights Division is now looking into the incident.

The Anti-Defamation League of New England said the alleged leader of the group, Thomas Rousseau, gave a speech in Boston. He was arrested earlier this month near a Pride event in Idaho. According to the ADL, Patriot Front believes their European ancestors conquered America and left it only to them.

City Council President Ed Flynn said Patriot Front also came to Boston earlier this year to protest against medical professionals at Brigham and Women's Hospital for their study on health inequities.