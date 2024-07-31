Community college is now free in Massachusetts. Here's what to know about who's eligible and how to apply.

BOSTON - Gov. Maura Healey signed a nearly $58 billion budget bill into law this week, and one of the key policy changes it contains is making community college free in Massachusetts.

"Last year, we created MassReconnect - free community college for students 25 and older - and gave thousands of people another shot at degrees they put on pause," Healey said in a social media post. "This year, I signed a budget that builds on that success and makes community college free - for everyone."

Here's what to know about who's eligible for free community college in Massachusetts, what the new policy covers, how to apply and more.

Is community college free in Massachusetts?

"No matter your age or income: community college is now free in Massachusetts!" the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges says.

Eligible students will not have to pay tuition or fees at any of the state's 15 community colleges through the new MassEducate program.

Who is eligible for free community college in Massachusetts?

Free community college is available for Massachusetts residents who have physically been in the state for at least a year and have a high school diploma or equivalent. They must also be a U.S. citizen, a permanent legal resident, or a non-citizen eligible under Title IV regulations.

Those who have already earned a bachelor's degree are not eligible to attend community college for free.

Eligible students must be enrolled in at least six credits per semester, which is typically the equivalent of two classes.

What costs are covered under the free community college policy in Massachusetts?

In addition to tuition and fees, there is also an allowance of up to $1,200 per academic year for books, supplies and other expenses. Each student's allowance amount is determined based on household income.

How do you apply for free community college in Massachusetts?

To attend community college for free, applicants must complete a free application for federal student aid, known as FAFSA, and apply to enroll in a study program at a community college in the state.

How much will it cost Massachusetts to provide free community college?

Healey's office said the budget dedicated $117.5 million to make community college free for all. Much of it is coming from the Fair Share Amendment, also known as the "Millionaires' Tax" in Massachusetts.

There was also $80 million in the budget for MassGrant Plus scholarships, which help full-time students attend four-year public colleges in the state.