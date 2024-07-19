Free community college, online lottery included in Massachusetts budget deal

BOSTON - Lawmakers in Massachusetts have agreed on a $58 billion budget deal that includes free community college and allowing the state Lottery to move online.

The bill passed by the House and Senate needs to be signed by Gov. Maura Healey to become law. Here's a look at some of what is funded by the proposed budget.

Free community college for Massachusetts students

There is $117.5 million in the budget "for free community college across the Commonwealth, covering tuition and fees for students," legislative leaders say.

This expands a program launched last fall and funded by the Massachusetts Millionaire's Tax, which made community colleges in the state free for residents ages 25 and older.

Massachusetts Lottery allowed to move online

The budget calls for allowing the Lottery to move online in Massachusetts for the first time. The Lottery has long pushed for the change, especially since gambling competition emerged in the form of casinos and online sports betting.

It's estimated that online Lottery sales will bring in $100 million next year, which would be used in part to fund grants for child care providers.

Free school lunch in Massachusetts

Under the new budget, $170 million would be set aside to again fund free school meals for every public school student.

The state decided to adopt a universal free school meals program last year, with funding from the Millionaire's tax proceeds.

Fares eliminated on regional buses

There is $110 million in the budget for regional transit funding, which does not include MBTA service. Included in that sum is $30 million to make transit-service on regional buses fare-free.