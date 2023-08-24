Massachusetts Millionaire's Tax will help pay for new free community college program

WELLESLEY - Massachusetts residents ages 25 and over will now be able to get a free education at community colleges in the state.

The program, MassReconnect, was launched Thursday by Gov. Maura Healey at MassBay Community College in Wellesley, one of 15 community colleges helping draft the program. To be eligible, you must be at least 25, a Massachusetts resident for at least a year and have earned a high school diploma. It's also limited to residents who have not previously earned a college degree (associate or bachelor's).

The program is being funded with $20 million from the state budget. The money came from the Fair Share Amendment, also known as the "Millionaires' Tax," which is a four-percent surtax on residents making more than a million dollars.

"We expect to support as many as 8,000 students in this first year and we expect that number to grow in subsequent years," said Healey. "Fundamentally, we know that this is a long-term investment not just in these students... but it is also about an investment in our state."

To apply, residents are asked to reach out to the community college of their choice, file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), then enroll. Awards will be made directly by the community college at the point of enrollment.

Recipients who are later determined to be ineligible could be billed for disbursed funds.