Colts fire head coach Frank Reich after 26-3 loss to Patriots

FOXBORO -- The Indianapolis Colts are making a huge change following this weekend's 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Less than 24 hours after that defeat, the Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday.

Reich's run in Indy ends after five years and a 40-33-1 record in the regular season. The Colts were 1-2 in the playoffs under Reich.

On Sunday, the Indy offense mustered just 121 total yards while quarterback Sam Ehlinger was sacked nine times. The Colts are averaging just 315 yards per game this season, which is sixth-worst in the NFL. They rank last in the league at just 14-7 points per game.

Frank Reich is out as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8Rat1EvNBk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2022

Reich took over the Colts in 2018 after former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels backed out of taking the head-coaching job. Reich led the team to a 10-6 record and a postseason berth in his first season on the sideline, as the Colts won nine of their last 10 games in the regular season. They advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs with a win over the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.

Reich's best season came in 2020 when the Colts finished 11-5 to earn an AFC Wild Card berth. But Indianapolis lost to the Buffalo Bills, 27-24, in the Wild Card round that year. It was the last time the team made the playoffs under Reich.

Leading up to Sunday's game against New England, the Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and gave Reich offensive play-calling duties. Now they've made a massive change at the top of the coaching staff.