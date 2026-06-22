Jake McCarthy hits 3-run triple in 9th inning as Rockies rally for 3-2 win over Red Sox

By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer

Jake McCarthy hit a three-run triple down the left-field line in the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Monday night.

The Rockies started the inning with three straight singles off All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman (0-3) before McCarthy sent a liner that hit off the wall and bounded away from left fielder Jarren Duran. The carom allowed Cole Carrigg to slide in headfirst with the winning run. Soon after, McCarthy was swarmed by excited teammates.

Colorado's rally offset a pair of baserunning blunders that ended the eighth. The Rockies had a runner thrown out at home and another get tagged out after being caught between second and third base when a runner in front of him stopped at third.

McCarthy's ninth-inning heroics spoiled a stellar outing by Red Sox rookie Jake Bennett, who threw six sharp innings while striking out nine. He allowed four hits.

Boston took a 2-0 lead in the sixth courtesy of an RBI double from Willson Contreras and a run-scoring single from Caleb Durbin.

Colorado starter Ryan Feltner threw six solid innings, allowing two runs. Victor Vodnik (2-2) earned the win by pitching two scoreless innings.

Mickey Moniak had a pinch-hit single in the eighth in his first game for Colorado since May 21. He was on the injured list with ankle tendinitis.

The Rockies had homered in 13 straight games.

Up next

The Red Sox will send right-hander Sonny Gray (8-1, 3.12 ERA) to the mound Tuesday night. The Rockies counter with lefty Sean Sullivan (0-1, 10.29).