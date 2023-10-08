Cole Strange inactive for Patriots, Mac Jones set to potentially work behind fifth different offensive line combination

Will Mac Jones bounce back in Week 5 after his worst week as a pro QB?

FOXBORO -- When it comes to continuity on the offensive line, there's none to be found in New England.

Starting left guard Cole Strange is inactive for Sunday's home game against the New Orleans Saints, which will be his third missed game this season due to a knee injury. Strange missed the season opener vs. Philadelphia but returned to play in Weeks 2 and 3, but he was unable to go last week in Dallas.

Strange's absence -- along with Riley Reiff's spot on the active roster -- will possibly result in the Patriots starting their fifth different offensive line combination in five weeks.

It's possible that the Patriots roll out the same starters as last week, with Mike Onwenu at right guard and Vederian Lowe at right tackle, and with rookie Atonio Mafi filling in for Strange at left guard. But if the team wants to put the veteran Riley Reiff in at right tackle, it will indeed be a new O-line combination for the fifth straight week.

Defensively, the Patriots will get Jonathan Jones back on the field, as he is active for the first time since Week 1. Recently acquired J.C. Jackson is also active. The aforementioned Trent Brown, who was a late addition to the injury report with a chest ailment, is active, as is running back Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh).

The complete list of inactive for Sunday's game is below.

PATRIOTS

LB Matthew Judon

T Tyrone Wheatley

WR Kayshon Boutte

G Cole Strange

T Calvin Anderson

QB Will Grier

SAINTS

QB Jake Luton

WR A.T. Perry

CB Lonnie Johnson

T Landon Young

G Andrus Peat

TE Juwan Johnson

DE Kyle Philips