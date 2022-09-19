Cole Strange had some awesome comments after his first NFL win with Patriots

BOSTON -- When the name Cole Strange was announced on draft night back in April, not many football fans had ever heard it before.

But of course, when Bill Belichick wants a player, he takes that player, no matter what anybody else might think.

And while it's too soon to properly assess Strange's place in the NFL, the rookie felt the thrill of his first NFL victory on Sunday in Pittsburgh. He played a huge role, too, as he was the only O-lineman who didn't commit a penalty all day, and he handled his assignments on Cameron Heyward rather well all afternoon. The Patriots ran the ball right through the Pittsburgh defense to drain the final 6:33 off the clock to secure the 17-14 win, with Strange winning his matchups on the line.

So so impressed with Pats rookie Cole Strange today… Some big boy 1-on-1 reps vs Cam Heyward pic.twitter.com/4AjFrupT8i — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) September 18, 2022

As you might imagine, Strange was rather fired up after the win, and Tyler Dunne of Go Long captured that emotion.

Strange was asked if he is currently bothered by any of the reaction -- or overreaction -- to his selection in the first round of the draft.

"No!" Strange shouted, per Dunne. "I don't give a s---."

Strange was then asked if he cared about those reactions at the time of the draft. He doubled down.

"No! F--- no!" Strange said, per Dunne. "I was like, 'Hell yeah!' I didn't give a s---."

Fair enough. That may be the ideal outlook for a player at that position, and it's not at all surprising for the 24-year-old to be that fired up after a road win in Pittsburgh.