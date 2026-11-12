Massive search underway for missing Needham, Massachusetts, teen Cole Davison

There is a massive search ongoing in Needham, Massachusetts, for missing 18-year-old Cole Davison.

The Needham Police Department said it is looking to check on Davison's well-being.

"There is no indication that Davison is armed, he has made no threats toward anyone, and there is no known danger to the public," police said.

According to police, there is a "significant" police presence in the area of 1000 South St. That includes members of the Needham Police Department, Metro-LEC Search and Rescue, K-9 teams and drone units.

Davison is described as possibly wearing a blue flannel jacket with gold or yellow coloring.

Missing Needham 18-year-old Cole Davison. Needham Police

Needham police asked people not to volunteer to join the search.

"The public is asked not to self-deploy or enter the search area, as doing so can interfere with thermal imaging technology and delay search efforts," police said.

"Additional people entering the search area can significantly slow down these efforts and divert valuable resources away from locating Cole. The best way you can help right now is by allowing our trained search teams to do their jobs and keeping the area clear," Needham police added.

Police also asked that the public respect the family's privacy.

Anyone with information about where Davison could be is asked to call the Needham Police Department at (781) 444-1212.

No additional information is currently available.