Massachusetts ice cream shop goes viral for profane Facebook post defending teen employees

A Blackstone, Massachusetts, ice cream shop is going viral after posting a sharply worded message to Facebook in defense of the young workers there.

Coldstuff Ice Cream, owned by brothers Dave and Kevin Miller, just opened in August. But they told WBZ-TV they had enough after a customer was unkind and disrespectful to a 16-year-old worker over a 25-cent price discrepancy.

"STOP YELLING AT MY F------ employees," the post from Sunday night read. "They are children. This job, for most of them is their first. They are going to make mistakes. They aren't in charge of anything."

The Coldstuff Ice Cream post that went viral. Facebook

More than 275,000 people have liked the post as of Wednesday morning and it's been shared over 8,000 times.

"This can all be fixed with a smile and a positive attitude. It's ice cream for crying out loud. Grow up and act your age," the shop wrote, adding in the comments, "And NOBODY gives a s--- if you don't come back. We'd prefer it that way."

The brothers were worried about backlash at first, but they've received thousands of supportive comments and even a bump in business.

"I wish I had a boss that had my back when I was a screw up of a teenager at my first job," one person wrote.

"Looks like a trip to Massachusetts for some ice cream is in order," another said.

The owners say they're not trying to bash older customers with their post, but say there's no need to be insulting to young workers.

"When a 16-year-old looks at you with like puppy dog eyes and is like, 'did I really screw up that bad for someone to treat me like that?'" Kevin Miller said. "It's like, 'no, this is ice cream.'"

Blackstone is in Worcester County just north of the Rhode Island border. Coldstuff Ice Cream is affiliated with Goodstuff Smokehouse next door.