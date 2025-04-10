Arrest made in 2009 Massachusetts cold case murder; DA says killers celebrated with champagne

Arrest made in 2009 cold case in Somerville. DA said victim was hoping to buy car from suspect

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Massachusetts cold case murder from more than 15 years ago.

Heinsky Anacreon, 38, of Malden, has been charged with the April 2009 murder of Charline Rosemond. The 23-year-old woman was found shot and killed in her father's car in a Somerville parking lot.

Planned to buy used car

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said on April 3, 2009, Rosemond told friends she was going to buy a used car and withdrew $4,100 from the bank because she was told she had to pay in cash. On April 7, Rosemond left work in Brighton and suddenly stopped replying to friends' text messages that evening. She never returned to her home in Everett and her family reported her missing.

Charline Rosemond in an undated photo. Middlesex County District Attorney's office

Six days later, on April 13, Ryan said Rosemond was found dead in a parking lot behind a variety store in Union Square in Somerville. She was found slumped over in the driver's seat of the car and had been shot in the head. Ryan said no cash was found on her, suggesting she had been robbed.

DA: Gun case found at friend's home

The Cold Case Unit of the Middlesex DA's office said they learned that Rosemond had been in contact with Roberto Jeune, who she considered a close friend, and told her he had a contact who could help her with buying a car. That person, who Ryan identified as Anacreon, worked at a dealership and had been seen driving the car she intended to buy. Ryan said the dealership where Anacreon worked did not have a cash only rule, despite Rosemond being told that.

Ryan says the men convinced her to bring the money to a remote parking lot, where she was shot and killed.

Back in 2009, Jeune and Anacreon told police they were not involved in Rosemond's death. Jeune died of natural causes in Philadelphia in July 2024.

Ryan said Jeune's home was searched in 2009 and two gun cases, plus latex gloves and an empty bottle of champagne were found. Anacreon also allegedly told a friend he had thrown the gun used to kill her into a river.

"They killed her in cold blood," Ryan said. "They celebrated the murder with a bottle of champagne, and they left her body in a parking lot for days, while her family frantically searched for her."

Why no arrest 16 years ago?

Anacreon was charged with first-degree murder, attempting to willfully mislead a police officer and attempting to willfully mislead an attorney.

"Charline Rosemond was a promising and hard-working young woman with her whole life ahead of her," said Ryan in a statement. "We allege today that she was taken advantage of and murdered by two men who were willing to take her life for $4,000."

Ryan credited the Cold Case Unit for their work, saying, "When you come into Middlesex County and take someone's life or commit another serious felony, we do not forget and we do not give up."

When asked why an arrest was not made 16 years ago, Ryan said, "We did not have enough to meet that high burden" to make an arrest.

An arraignment date for Anacreon has not been scheduled.