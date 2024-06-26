Watch CBS News
Research shows drinking coffee may help offset effects of being inactive

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON -- A new study suggests that drinking coffee can help reduce the risk of death in people who are inactive and may offset the negative impacts it has on your body. 

We know that leading a sedentary lifestyle raises your risk for type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, osteoporosis, heart disease, and even cancer. However, a new study suggests that drinking coffee may have some benefits.

Chinese researchers looked at data on more than 10,000 American adults and found that sitting for more than 8 hours a day was associated with an increased risk of death and heart disease compared to sitting for less than four hours a day.

However, those who were sedentary who drank the most coffee appeared to have a reduced mortality risk compared to those who did not drink coffee. 

It's important to note that this one association study doesn't mean that drinking a lot of coffee permits you to sit around all day -- there may be other factors at play, but it does offer more evidence that drinking coffee may provide some health benefits.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years.

