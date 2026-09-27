Coastal Mass. communities enjoy nor'easter sights from beaches

From Scituate to Marblehead, the September nor'easter packed a punch on Sunday.

Many onlookers came out to experience the strong ocean wind and rough seas in Marshfield. The seafoam was so thick in some areas it almost looked like a snowstorm swept through.

Sonny Compercio told WBZ-TV his truck almost got stuck.

"I've lived here my whole life and I've never seen anything like this before. I've seen sea foam but I've never seen it that thick before. It's very slippery," he said.

At high tide in Scituate, waves came crashing over the seawall. Peggy Murphy has a front row seat from her house on Glades Road.

"It's awesome, I love it, we've been staring at it for three days," Murphy said.

One of the biggest concerns for this nor'easter was power outages. Fortunately for this storm, many residents did not lose power, so they are breathing a huge sigh of relief.

"Happy we didn't lose power, which was great, but the waves and the winds were crazy," Murphy said.

Some residents on the South Shore told WBZ-TV this nor'easter was not as bad as they anticipated.

"We had some power outages yesterday morning, about 600 at 11 o'clock, but [National Grid] had those all turned back on by noontime so that's pretty good," Scituate Town Administrator Jim Boudreau told WBZ-TV. "We have to prepare for the worst and then hope it doesn't come that bad, so I don't think we had the storm we thought we were going to get, but it was bad enough."