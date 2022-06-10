One person dead, 6-year-old boy missing in Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT - One person has died and a six-year-old boy is missing after an incident on the Merrimack River in Newburyport Thursday night. The boy was believed to be fishing on Deer Island with his family.

Two other people were rescued from the water and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. There were six total people involved, four children and their parents.

"We know that we are still searching for a 6-year-old boy so we will continue to search until we have exhausted all possibilities," Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said. "We will continue to search into the daylight."

LeClaire said investigators are not sure how the family members ended up in the water.

The Coast Guard is being assisted by first responders from Amesbury, Newburyport, Salisbury and the Mass. State Police.