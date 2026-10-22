"Looksmaxxing" influencer Clavicular brings dog to court, pleads not guilty to 2025 rape in Massachusetts

Braden Peters, the "looksmaxxing" influencer known as Clavicular, pleaded not guilty to a rape charge in Massachusetts Thursday morning.

Peters, 20, was arraigned in Orleans District Court on one count of rape, one count of drugging someone for sexual intercourse, and one count of procuring liquor for someone under 21 years old in an alleged incident in 2025.

He was released on $10,000 bail and ordered to stay away from his accuser and to not post about her on social media. He was also told to turn in his passport.

Peters arrived at court in an all-black suit while walking a dog on a leash. He did not answer questions from reporters as the dog barked at them. A court clerk said the pet is an emotional support dog. The dog was not with Peters when he left the courthouse.

Braden Peters, the "looksmaxxing" influencer known as Clavicular, walking with his dog into Orleans District Court in Massachusetts on Oct. 22, 2026. CBS Boston

A 17-year-old girl accused Peters of attacking her at his family's home in Chatham on May 23, 2025. The teen told police that Peters got her an Uber to the house, they did a live-stream event while drinking alcohol, and then he allegedly raped her. The charges were filed on Sept. 8.

Peters, who lives in Miami and Los Angeles, denies the allegations. He said the sexual encounter was consensual.

In new documents filed Wednesday by Peters' attorneys David Meier and Melinda Thompson, they state he and the alleged victim first connected in the spring of 2025 and Peters helped her grow her online following.

The filing includes text messages between the two, along with a handwritten letter from the accuser expressing her loyalty to Peters.

He's due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Nov. 24.

Peters has faced other legal trouble this year.

Braden Peters, the "looksmaxxing" influencer known as Clavicular, on June 23, 2026 in Paris, France. Francois Durand / Getty Images

In March, he was arrested in Fort Lauderdale on a battery charge connected to an altercation between two women that he allegedly started and then posted online.

And in May, he pleaded no contest to firing a gun at a dead alligator in the Everglades.

The judge in Massachusetts told Peters Thursday that if he's arrested again, his bail will be revoked.

Peters has a massive social media following and is best known for his live streams and "looksmaxxing," which is using extreme methods to improve his physical appearance.