Cincinnati Bengals claim former Patriots TE Devin Asiasi off waivers

FOXBORO -- The Patriots released 24 players on Tuesday, and only one of them was claimed off waivers. The Cincinnati Bengals picked up tight end Devin Asiasi on Wednesday afternoon.

Asiasi was reportedly set to join the Patriots' practice squad before being claimed by the reigning AFC champs. The tight end was released on Tuesday as part of the team's roster cuts, ending his brief two-year run with the team.

New England drafted Asiasi in the third round of the 2020 draft out of UCLA, but he barely saw any meaningful snaps for the Patriots. Asiasi and fellow 2020 third-round pick Dalton Keene were supposed to inject some youth into the tight end position, but neither amounted to much of anything on the field.

Asiasi played in just 10 games for the Patriots, and finished his New England career with just two receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Both Asiasi and Keene were released this summer, and New England is going into the 2022 season with just two tight ends on the 53-man roster: Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry.

The Patriots did not make any waiver claims on Wednesday.