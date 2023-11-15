Watch CBS News
Cigar partially smoked by Celtics coach Red Auerbach goes up for auction

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A cigar partially smoked by legendary Celtics coach Red Auerbach could be yours.

The cigar is now up for auction by Lelands Auction House

The cigar was partially smoked by Celtics coach Red Auerbach and is currently up for auction. Lelands Auction House

Auerbach, who coached the Celtics from 1950 to 1966  was known to start smoking cigars courtside when the Celtics had a commanding lead. After retiring as coach, Auerbach served as the Celtics' general manager and president. He died in 2006.

The auction ends on Friday and is currently going for $200.

First published on November 15, 2023 / 10:16 PM EST

