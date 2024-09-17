Christopher's Haven gives children fighting cancer a home away from home in Boston

Families of children fighting cancer in Boston have a home away from home at Christopher's Haven

BOSTON - A Boston non-profit organization is providing an important resource to families of children fighting cancer, a place to call home.

What is Christopher's Haven?

Christopher's Haven is a non-profit founded in Boston that provides housing for families while their kids battle cancer.

"We started in 2006 and we have 9 apartments and a loft," Director of Operations Maria Ciriello says.

Having a place to stay is one thing, but Christopher's Haven looks to build a community of comfort and understanding in their residences.

"This is family. When all of us sit over here [at the dining table], we don't think about what the children's illness is. We want them to have fun and that they interact with other families, that they create a support system between them," Family Manager Glennys Acosta says.

"It's really comfortable and there are games in the playroom and there's always something new to do," resident Nash says.

But if there's one thing every family wants to do it's put their handprint on the wall.

A family celebrates leaving Christopher's Haven by putting their hand prints on the tree. Christopher's Haven

"So when a child finishes their treatment, we have a bell-ringing party. We bring pizzas and cake. All friends gather together and other families gather together and then they put their handprint," Cierello explains.

"A home away from home"

Eric Maye and his son Grayson are current residents at Christopher's Haven and they can't thank the organization enough.

"So this has truly been a home away from home. Mrs. Acosta provides events daily and every evening to build that comradery and community with all families that are going through similar events," Eric says.

But Christopher's Haven has one huge game changer for families, the hospital is less than a minute's walk. It's just one less thing that the parents and families do not have to stress about.

"That's key even at home, every trip we take to the hospital is about 45 minutes away. Here we go across the street and come back, there's kids around," says Nash's mother Angie.

"It's been wonderful. We couldn't ask for anything better," adds Rebecca, a mother of current resident Paige.

Christopher's Haven also has a location in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information about Christopher's Haven click here.