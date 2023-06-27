Christopher Ferguson due in court to face charges in murders of Newton couple and mother

NEWTON - Christopher Ferguson, the Newton man charged in the horrific murders of a couple and elderly mother, is due in court Tuesday.

Gilda D'Amore, 73, her husband Bruno D'Amore, 74, and Gilda's 97-year-old mother, Lucia Arpino, were all stabbed and beaten to death inside their Broadway Street home early Sunday morning.

Gilda D'Amore, 73, her husband Bruno D'Amore, 74, (left) and Gilda's 97-year-old mother, Lucia Arpino. (right) CBS Boston

The couple was scheduled to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in a celebration at Our Lady Help of Christians church, but they never showed up. A friend then went to check on them and found all three had been killed.

Police launched a search and on Monday they arrested Ferguson, 41, who they say was known to them. Investigators said surveillance video from a home on Albemarle Road showed him walking with no shirt or shoes in that area, which is just under a half-mile from the victims' home, at 5:20 a.m.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said they also positively matched a bloody footprint left in the home to Ferguson. Investigators found a paperweight covered in blood in the home and said it appeared Ferguson broke in through a basement window and other windows had screens pried off.

Ryan said it appeared to be a random act and that Ferguson had no known connection to the family.

He's charged with murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and burglary.

Christopher Ferguson CBS Boston

Gilda D'Amore's autopsy found she died from "multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma." Her husband and mother's autopsies are expected to be completed Tuesday and more charges could be filed, Ryan said.

Ferguson was taken to a hospital Monday and will be arraigned Tuesday in Newton District Court.