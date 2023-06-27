Newton couple, elderly mother murdered in home remembered as 'salt of the earth'

NEWTON - The Newton couple and elderly mother who were murdered last weekend are being remembered as warm and "terrific people."

Gilda D'Amore, 73, her husband Bruno D'Amore, 74, and Gilda's 97-year-old mother, Lucia Arpino, were all stabbed and beaten in a horrific attack inside their Broadway Street home early Sunday morning.

Gilda D'Amore, 73, her husband Bruno D'Amore, 74, (left) and Gilda's 97-year-old mother, Lucia Arpino. (right) CBS Boston

The couple was scheduled to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in a celebration at Our Lady Help of Christians church, but they never showed up.

A friend then went to check on them and found all three had been killed.

Police launched a search and on Monday they arrested 41-year-old Christopher Ferguson of Newton. He's charged with murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and burglary. Investigators expect more charges to be filed once all three autopsies are finished. He will be arraigned Tuesday in Newton District Court.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said it appeared to be a random act and that Ferguson had no known connection to the family.

Christopher Ferguson CBS Boston

Father Dan Riley of Our Lady Help of Christians church said they were all excited about celebrating the couple's golden anniversary Sunday.

"Terrific people, salt of the earth, warmly welcoming. They're just the best," he told WBZ-TV.

Neighbors told WBZ they were heartbroken and said the victims were outside a lot and very social.

"Newton is a safe city, however this is a reminder that senseless acts of violence do take place in cities such as ours," said Newton Police Chief John Carmichael.

A Mass of Peace will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Our Lady Help of Christians on Washington Street.