3 elderly people found dead inside Newton home in 'apparent homicide'

NEWTON - Three elderly people were found dead inside a home on Broadway Street in Newton Sunday morning. The Middlesex District Attorney said the deaths are being investigated as an "apparent homicide."

Police responded to the home at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday. "These were churchgoing people. The only reason they were found is because they weren't in church and somebody came to see if they were OK," neighbor Robin Dickey said.

No arrests have been made. "At this time police are actively searching for the person or persons responsible," the district attorney said.

The area of Broadway Street and between Churchill and Linwood Avenue remains closed and people are asked to avoid the area.

"It's just absolutely awful," Dickey said. "I've lived here 67 years and nothing like this has ever happened."

Residents of the Nonantum neighborhood should expect to see an increased police presence.

"As always, residents are asked to remain vigilant, check door and window locks and report any suspicious activity to Newton Police at 617-796-2123. In an emergency call 911," the district attorney said.