Christmas Tree Shops gift cards must be used by Friday

MIDDLEBORO - If you haven't used that Christmas Tree Shops gift card yet, time is running out.

All stores will be closing permanently, and gift cards must be redeemed by Friday, July 21, according to the plan approved by a bankruptcy court judge. It's expected that stores will be shuttered by the end of August.

The Christmas Tree Shops website advertises a going out of business sale with discounts of up to 60%, though some shoppers have wondered if they're actually getting a good deal. WBZ-TV found items at CTS that were double-stickered, meaning the original price underneath was cheaper than the so-called sale price.

The chain got its start on Cape Cod 50 years ago.