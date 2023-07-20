Are Christmas Tree Shops closing sales prices really bargains?

BOSTON - The closing of Christmas Tree Shops have customers rushing out in search of bargains, but some are wondering if they're actually getting a good deal.

Shoppers have complained that many products in the stores were not on sale at all, finding in some cases, the prices were actually raised and then discounted to make it look like you were getting a bargain.

WBZ-TV found items at CTS that were double-stickered, meaning the original price underneath was cheaper than the so-called sale price.

We also noticed that most of the products were only discounted 10-percent, so we did a little comparison shopping and discovered you could buy many of the items cheaper on Amazon, even when you figured in the 10-percent discount.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

"Let me talk about the law for a second. Under the (attorney general's) regulations, when you advertise a discount off a regular price, the regular price must be bona fide. It can't be an inflated price because if you're getting 10-percent off an inflated price, you're really not saving anything," said Edgar Dworsky of consumerworld.org.

WBZ reached out to Christmas Tree Shops to ask them about this, but we did not hear back.

Dworsky said your best bet is to cross-check prices online to make sure you are not overpaying for the item.