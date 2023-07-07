Christmas Tree Shops begin store closing sales, plan to stop accepting gift cards

Christmas Tree Shops shoppers prepare to say goodbye to the iconic retail chain

MIDDLEBORO - The end of an era is in sight for the Christmas Tree Shops.

The well-known New England-based retailer has started store closing sales at all locations nationwide, according to the company managing its liquidation.

"Christmas Tree Shops Stores are GOING OUT OF BUSINESS!" Hilco Global said in a statement. "Just in time for Christmas in July!"

All Christmas and holiday items will be 50% off the lowest ticketed price. Home décor, furniture and other gifts will also be sold at steep discounts.

"Select fixtures, furnishings and equipment will also be available for sale in closing locations," Hilco said.

And Christmas Tree Shops customers who have unused gift cards will want to use them fast.

According to newly filed documents in bankruptcy court, the company is planning to end its gift card program by July 21. It will not sell or accept gift cards on that date.

When the Christmas Tree Shops filed for bankruptcy in May, it initially said it hoped to "emerge a financially stronger retailer." But sales fell when the company wasn't able to restock shelves fast enough, a lawyer said in court. They had recently hoped for a buyer to take over at the last minute, but a judge had cleared the way for a "likely liquidation process."

Massachusetts currently has Christmas Tree Shops locations in Avon, Foxboro, Holyoke, Hyannis, Lynnfield, Natick, North Attleboro, North Dartmouth, Orleans, Pembroke, Shrewsbury, Somerville and West Dennis. Stores in Falmouth and Sagamore have already closed.

The chain got its start on Cape Cod 50 years ago and has stores in 19 other states.